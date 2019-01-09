Entravision Communication (EVC) Shares Up 7%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. 828,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 670,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.62 million. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Entravision Communication’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 387,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Entravision Communication by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

