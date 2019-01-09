Entravision Communication (EVC) & Rtl Group (RGLXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) and Rtl Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entravision Communication and Rtl Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communication $536.03 million 0.57 $176.29 million $1.73 1.99 Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entravision Communication has higher revenue and earnings than Rtl Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entravision Communication and Rtl Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communication 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rtl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entravision Communication presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%.

Dividends

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Rtl Group does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communication has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communication and Rtl Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communication 6.30% 0.49% 0.22% Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Entravision Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Entravision Communication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entravision Communication beats Rtl Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

