Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,090 shares in the company, valued at $181,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,460 shares of company stock worth $10,038,252. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

