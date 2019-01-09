Entegris (ENTG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Entegris stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 63,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,842. Entegris has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

