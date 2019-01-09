Ensco (ESV) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.18. Ensco shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 11373793 shares.

ESV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ensco in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,724,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Ensco by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,872,098 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,641,000 after buying an additional 10,155,824 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensco Company Profile (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

