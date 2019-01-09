Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ennis to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

EBF opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $520.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $108.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ennis will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

