Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 316,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $4,992,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,340,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,318,025. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.