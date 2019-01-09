Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of ET opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $19.34.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 316,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $4,992,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,340,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,318,025. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
