Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Encore Capital Group is a leading provider of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the company purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers, and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Through its Propel Financial Services subsidiary, the company assists property owners who are delinquent on their property taxes by structuring affordable monthly payment plans. Encore’s success and future growth are driven by its sophisticated and widespread use of analytics, its broad investments in data and behavioral science, the significant cost advantages provided by its highly-efficient operating model and proven investment strategy, and the company’s demonstrated commitment to conducting business ethically and in ways that support its consumers’ financial recovery. “

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 8,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,089. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $303,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,176.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $431,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.