Encana (ECA) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECA. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Encana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encana from C$18.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of Encana stock traded down C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.10. 3,669,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encana has a 12-month low of C$6.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.54.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 1.03000001792917 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.70%.

In other Encana news, insider Joanne Linette Alexander bought 2,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Michael Mcallister bought 8,655 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,445.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,155 shares of company stock worth $1,755,691.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

