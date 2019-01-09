Empire (EMP.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.95

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.95 and last traded at C$29.74, with a volume of 804892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

