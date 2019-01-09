Emerson Electric’s (EMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,110,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

