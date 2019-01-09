Embers Market Capitalization Reaches $38,449.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Embers has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Embers has a market capitalization of $38,449.00 and $0.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Embers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.02152638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00164310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00232424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Embers Token Profile

Embers launched on May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Embers’ official website is embermine.com . The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Embers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

