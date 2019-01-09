EmberCoin (EMB) Tops One Day Volume of $2,640.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar. EmberCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,640.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmberCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io

EmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

