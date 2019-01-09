Ellaism Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $156,599.00 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 12,756,367 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

