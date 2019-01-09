Electronic Arts (EA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $89.02 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,011 in the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.