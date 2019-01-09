EI Group’s (EIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of EI Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. EI Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

Shares of LON EIG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.80 ($2.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. EI Group has a one year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In other news, insider W Simon Townsend purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

