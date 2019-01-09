Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Eden has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $160,921.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.02157294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00164897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,992,054 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.