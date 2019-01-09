eBoost Market Cap Reaches $445,551.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $445,551.00 and $4,229.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00973867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001222 BTC.

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

