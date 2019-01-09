EACO (EACO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of EACO opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -1.04. EACO has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.87%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

