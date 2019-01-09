Dystem (DTEM) One Day Volume Hits $95.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Dystem has a total market cap of $47,627.00 and $95.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last week, Dystem has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00029000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025247 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001536 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 4,298,263 coins and its circulating supply is 4,220,413 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

