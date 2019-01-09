Dukemount Capital (DKE) Shares Down 7.8%

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 623,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Dukemount Capital Company Profile (LON:DKE)
Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.
