Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 623,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/dukemount-capital-dke-shares-down-7-8.html.

Dukemount Capital Company Profile (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Dukemount Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dukemount Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.