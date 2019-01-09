Ducommun (DCO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NYSE:DCO opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $413.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $215,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,945 shares of company stock worth $252,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

