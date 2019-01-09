DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 24,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,294. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three divisions: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as sea-air freight services.

