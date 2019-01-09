Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

Shares of LEO opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/dreyfus-strategic-muni-leo-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-january-31st.html.

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.