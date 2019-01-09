Dover (DOV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,489,000 after buying an additional 288,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after buying an additional 726,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,788,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after buying an additional 306,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 238,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.