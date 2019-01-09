Donald Macleod Sells 5,223 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,699. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $2.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

