Domtar (UFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “For fourth-quarter 2018, Domtar expects lower maintenance costs and price increases to aid the Pulp and Paper segment’s results. Domtar will benefit from the margin-improvement plan within the Personal Care Division. Further, cyclical demand growth and development in specialty business will drive growth. Moreover, the company remains well poised to benefit from its focus on balanced capital-deployment approach. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past year. However, Domtar's performance will be hurt by plant maintenance shutdown, rising raw material prices, competitive pressure and unfavorable foreign currency movements.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFS. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Domtar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Domtar from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $37.11 on Friday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Domtar’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 166.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 61.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

