Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upgraded at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. 1,118,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,901. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,156,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,266,000 after buying an additional 600,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.