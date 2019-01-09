Docusign Inc (DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 51,982 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $2,096,953.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 9,646 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $414,585.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,166 shares of company stock worth $13,469,571 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,705,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 968,599 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

