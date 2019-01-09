DISH Network (DISH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie cut shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.39. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,218,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,199,271.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $5,798,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

