Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,042 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 532,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,689. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $38.00 target price on Discovery Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

