Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.23. 503,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,493,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 362,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/direxion-daily-small-cap-bear-3x-shares-tza-shares-down-5-6.html.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.