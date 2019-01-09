Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.23. 503,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,493,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.0506 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 362,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
