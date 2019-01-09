Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.72. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2747508 shares trading hands.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/direxion-daily-ftse-china-bull-3x-shares-yinn-shares-gap-up-to-17-72.html.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.