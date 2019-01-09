Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Trading 2.7% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $47.55. 46,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,154,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 540,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523,490 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,599 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Trading 2.7% Higher” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/direxion-daily-financial-bull-3x-shares-fas-trading-2-7-higher.html.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.