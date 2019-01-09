Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 117,070 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.50% of Cincinnati Bell worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,946,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 827,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 102,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE CBB opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.54. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

