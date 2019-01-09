Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in RPC by 101.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth $180,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 484.4% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 682.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

RES opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.74. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

