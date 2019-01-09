Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 115,175 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.81% of Franklin Financial Network worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,657 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 37,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

