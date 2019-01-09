DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Down 5.1%

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.05 and last traded at $101.83. Approximately 3,241,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,798,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Guggenheim upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

