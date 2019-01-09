Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Swiss Re (SREN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 100 price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 99.10 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Commerzbank set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 99.54.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

