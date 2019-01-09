DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,486,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $67,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 723,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 459.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

