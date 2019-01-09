Dell (DELL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Dell alerts:

NASDAQ:DELL opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dell stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.