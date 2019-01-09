Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BTIG Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $393.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $60,717.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,213,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 185,107 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

