Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) shot up 13.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $24.35. 698,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 405,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a current ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.38.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,958,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 667,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 155,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,477,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 655,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

