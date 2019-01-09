Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,520. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $808.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

