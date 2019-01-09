DBS GRP HOLDING/S to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (DBSDY)

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

