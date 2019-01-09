Datacoin (DTC) Market Cap Tops $25,378.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $25,378.00 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 34,843,574 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

