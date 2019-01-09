Danaher (DHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $103.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Danaher has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $110.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,011,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,073,369,000 after buying an additional 1,963,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 87.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,219,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 48.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,498,000 after acquiring an additional 872,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Danaher by 113.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,195,000 after acquiring an additional 567,990 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

