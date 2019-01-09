Dai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.10 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Dai has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $69.45 million and $3.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00024693 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.02162057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00166320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00231569 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025052 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 69,639,605 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kyber Network, HitBTC, YoBit, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

