DACC Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. DACC has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $153,053.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DACC token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, DACC has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DACC alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00124543 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000566 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DACC Token Profile

DACC (DACC) is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DACC is medium.com/@daccproject . The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co . DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DACC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DACC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DACC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.