CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 840,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 483,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,993,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 37.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 109,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,789,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 109,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

